Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Mulan expected in 25 provinces this Thursday
People living in 25 provinces in Thailand’s east, north and north-east are being warned by the Meteorological Department to brace for flash flooding and overflowing waterways from Thursday through Saturday, as a result of heavy rain triggered by Tropical Storm Mulan.
Mulan has been heading in a north-northeast direction at a speed of 20kph and is expected to make landfall in northern Vietnam on Thursday. This will bring heavy to very heavy rain.
By Thai PBS World
