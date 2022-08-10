Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Mulan expected in 25 provinces this Thursday









People living in 25 provinces in Thailand’s east, north and north-east are being warned by the Meteorological Department to brace for flash flooding and overflowing waterways from Thursday through Saturday, as a result of heavy rain triggered by Tropical Storm Mulan.

Mulan has been heading in a north-northeast direction at a speed of 20kph and is expected to make landfall in northern Vietnam on Thursday. This will bring heavy to very heavy rain.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

