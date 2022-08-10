August 10, 2022

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Mulan expected in 25 provinces this Thursday

19 mins ago TN
Floods in Bangkok

Floods cause traffic snarls in Bangkok. Photo: Wikimedia Commons




People living in 25 provinces in Thailand’s east, north and north-east are being warned by the Meteorological Department to brace for flash flooding and overflowing waterways from Thursday through Saturday, as a result of heavy rain triggered by Tropical Storm Mulan.

Mulan has been heading in a north-northeast direction at a speed of 20kph and is expected to make landfall in northern Vietnam on Thursday. This will bring heavy to very heavy rain.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Former prime minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra

Ex-PM Thaksin wins 17 billion baht Revenue Department tax case

17 hours ago TN
Heavy rain in Patong Beach, Phuket

Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain in 43 provinces of Thailand

17 hours ago TN
Gigantic billboard on the highway from/to Suvarnabhumi Airport-Bangkok

Cabinet Plans Airport City in Eastern Economic Corridor

18 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Phuket expects 150,000 more Indian tourists this year

15 mins ago TN
Floods in Bangkok

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Mulan expected in 25 provinces this Thursday

19 mins ago TN
Flooded street in Bangkok

All-out Efforts Done to Protect Bangkok from Flooding

23 mins ago TN
Terrace farming in the Subak system in Bali, Indonesia

Boeing 737 mysteriously appears in a field in Bali and nobody knows how it got there

34 mins ago TN
Koh Phangan island in Thailand

Spanish and Belarussian lost tourists found in Koh Phangan forest

47 mins ago TN