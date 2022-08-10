Phuket expects 150,000 more Indian tourists this year









Phuket is expecting more Indian tourists which will generate more than 7.5 billion baht this year, 2022, after a recent roadshow in India, according to relevant officials.

The Vice President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) Mr. Arnuparb Wechwanichsanong told the Phuket Express, “The PPAO and the Phuket Toruism Association went to the roadshow tourism marketing event in India from August 1st to August 6th, 2022. The event marked the 75th anniversary of Thai and Indian relations.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

