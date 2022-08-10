Prayut confirms ousted Sri Lankan president will temporarily stay in Thailand

The Temple of the Tooth in Kandy, one of the most holy sites in Sri Lanka. Photo: McKay Savage.









Deposed Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa will temporarily stay in Thailand to look for permanent asylum in another country, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday.

The prime minister confirmed a temporary visit to Thailand by Mr Rajapaksa for humanitarian reasons, and said he promised not to conduct political activities in the kingdom during his search for a third country that will offer him permanent refuge.

Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

