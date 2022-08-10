August 10, 2022

Prayut confirms ousted Sri Lankan president will temporarily stay in Thailand

The Temple of the Tooth in Kandy

The Temple of the Tooth in Kandy, one of the most holy sites in Sri Lanka. Photo: McKay Savage.




Deposed Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa will temporarily stay in Thailand to look for permanent asylum in another country, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday.

The prime minister confirmed a temporary visit to Thailand by Mr Rajapaksa for humanitarian reasons, and said he promised not to conduct political activities in the kingdom during his search for a third country that will offer him permanent refuge.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST



