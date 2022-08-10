All-out Efforts Done to Protect Bangkok from Flooding









PATHUM THANI, Aug 10 (TNA) – The director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department has ordered subordinates to collaboratively manage their pump stations connected to the drainage system of Bangkok to protect the capital from flooding as water from the North and high tides will converge on Aug 10-16.

Praphit Chanma, the director-general, issued the order as he was inspecting water in the Rangsit Prayoonsak Canal in Pathum Thani province. It is a key canal that the department uses to receive water from the North before it flows to Bangkok through the Chao Phraya River.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

