August 9, 2022

Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain in 43 provinces of Thailand

7 hours ago TN
Heavy rain in Patong Beach, Phuket

Heavy rain in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Edgardo W. Olivera / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




More heavy rain was forecast to continue in 43 provinces, covering all regions, on Tuesday, with flood warnings.

The Meteorological Department said the active monsoon trough lies across the North and upper Northeast of Thailand and into a tropical depression over the upper South China Sea.

