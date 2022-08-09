August 9, 2022

Cabinet Plans Airport City in Eastern Economic Corridor

Gigantic billboard on the highway from/to Suvarnabhumi Airport-Bangkok

BANGKOK, Aug 9 (TNA) – The cabinet approved the Airport City project that will be implemented in the Eastern Economic Corridor and will serve visiting travelers and businesspeople with comprehensive tourist services and recreational activities, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

The prime minister said Airport City would be built on a 1,032-rai land plot in the EEC for aviation (EECa) area which would be a free trade zone. There will be facilities for around-the-clock services including five-star hotels, department stores, duty-free shops, MICHELIN-starred restaurants, exhibition and convention halls and entertainment complexes. The facilities will attract spending among visitors who will be transit passengers, established businesspeople and Airport City residents.

