  • October 17, 2021
EEC partners with tech majors to train workers in 5G and digitalization

5G mobile network. Image: ADMC / Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EEC) has signed a cooperation agreement with four technology majors to initiate a digital skill drive among workers, with a target of training 40,000 workers within three years.

The four companies include 5G Catalyst Technologies, Cisco Systems (Thailand), Mavenir Systems (Thailand), and Planet Communications Asia.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



