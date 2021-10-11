  • October 11, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tax Cut to…

Tax Cut to Attract Foreign Experts to Work in the Kingdom

Tax Cut to Attract Foreign Experts to Work in the Kingdom

The Baiyoke Tower II in in the Ratchathewi District Bangkok, second tallest building in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Revenue Department is mulling the possibility of reducing personal income tax for foreign experts to 17% in an effort to bring in foreign talented professionals to work in Thailand.

Director-General of the Revenue Department, Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the highly skilled professional must be in the fields that Thailand fall short of and that they would be permitted to work anywhere in Thailand. He said the department is considering a valid period for this tax cut.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Intoxicated foreign woman found sleeping on Pattaya Second Road during curfew
Pattaya

Intoxicated foreign woman found sleeping on Pattaya...

October 10, 2021
Collection of 500 Baht fee from foreigners starts next year
News

Collection of 500 Baht fee from foreigners...

October 4, 2021
Foreign tourists can now apply to stay for up to nine months in Thailand
News

Foreign tourists can now apply to stay...

October 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.