Tax Cut to Attract Foreign Experts to Work in the Kingdom









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Revenue Department is mulling the possibility of reducing personal income tax for foreign experts to 17% in an effort to bring in foreign talented professionals to work in Thailand.

Director-General of the Revenue Department, Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the highly skilled professional must be in the fields that Thailand fall short of and that they would be permitted to work anywhere in Thailand. He said the department is considering a valid period for this tax cut.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand






