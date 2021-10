NARATHIWAT: A police pickup on patrol was damaged and a passing motorcyclist was injured when a bomb exploded in Bacho district on Sunday night.

The attack occurred about 8.30pm underneath a pedestrian bridge at a T-junction in tambon Paluka Samo, Pol Capt Pao Sripotha, a Paluka Samo investigator, said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Waedao Harai

BANGKOK POST