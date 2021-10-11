  • October 11, 2021
Can Thailand’s 2014 coup leader secure another 5 years in power?



Prayut Chan-o-cha in a video conference during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s words to supporters in the South last week were interpreted by many as a sign he intends to seek another term in office.

“I and my team are all working for people to the best of our ability. [But] it takes time to do things and solve problems. I think many things will inevitably be better in five years, given all the restructuring [we are doing],” the PM told locals during his visit to Nakhon Si Thammarat last Thursday (Oct 7).

For analysts and opposition politicians, Gen Prayut appeared to be asking for another five years in power to “complete his mission”. However, a constitutional ban against holding the PM’s post for longer than eight years may pose a big obstacle for him.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





