August 13, 2022

Mountain B club fire’s death toll rises to 18 after 17-year-old girl passes away

6 hours ago TN
A hospital in Rangsit

A hospital in Rangsit, Pathum Thani. Photo: Left wing (sOn).




The Mountain B club fire’s death toll rose to 18 after a 17-year-old girl passed away at a hospital yesterday, August 12th.

Officials confirmed yesterday that a 17-year-old girl named “Mind” peacefully passed away at Thammasat University Hospital in Pathum Thani province around 10.14 PM on August 12th, bringing the Mountain B club fire’s death toll to 18 people.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Floods in Thailand, river overflowed its banks

Flood Warning Issued For Provinces, Including Bangkok

7 hours ago TN
Thai people who have no employment, elderly and disabled often sell lottery tickets as a way of surviving

Hardscrabble lottery vendors hit by digital revolution

7 hours ago TN
Portrait of HM Queen Sirikit

Prayut leads officials to celebrate HM the Queen Mother’s 90th birthday

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A hospital in Rangsit

Mountain B club fire’s death toll rises to 18 after 17-year-old girl passes away

6 hours ago TN
Floods in Thailand, river overflowed its banks

Flood Warning Issued For Provinces, Including Bangkok

7 hours ago TN
Thai people who have no employment, elderly and disabled often sell lottery tickets as a way of surviving

Hardscrabble lottery vendors hit by digital revolution

7 hours ago TN
Elephant warning sign sign on Rawai-Kata road in Phuket Island

Singaporean driver dies and four others injured in Phuket accident

15 hours ago TN
Road signs on Pattaya Motorway

Pattaya police apologizes for missing body in car

15 hours ago TN