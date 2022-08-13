Mountain B club fire’s death toll rises to 18 after 17-year-old girl passes away
The Mountain B club fire’s death toll rose to 18 after a 17-year-old girl passed away at a hospital yesterday, August 12th.
Officials confirmed yesterday that a 17-year-old girl named “Mind” peacefully passed away at Thammasat University Hospital in Pathum Thani province around 10.14 PM on August 12th, bringing the Mountain B club fire’s death toll to 18 people.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational
