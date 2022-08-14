Falcon Strike 2022 Kicks Off in Udon Thani
UDON THANI (NNT) – The “Falcon Strike 2022” joint military exercise between Thailand and China began on Sunday (14 Aug) in Udon Thani province.
The 10-day exercise between China’s People’s Liberation Army Airforce (PLAAF) and the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is the fifth annual drill between the two nations since 2015. The previous exercise was held in 2019 before being put on hold for two years due to the pandemic.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
