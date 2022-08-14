August 14, 2022

Falcon Strike 2022 Kicks Off in Udon Thani

12 hours ago TN
Four Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Dornier Alpha Jet A trainers

Four Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Dornier Alpha Jet A trainers in Udon Thani. Photo: SSgt Cecilio M. Ricardo Jr., USAF.




UDON THANI (NNT) – The “Falcon Strike 2022” joint military exercise between Thailand and China began on Sunday (14 Aug) in Udon Thani province.

The 10-day exercise between China’s People’s Liberation Army Airforce (PLAAF) and the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is the fifth annual drill between the two nations since 2015. The previous exercise was held in 2019 before being put on hold for two years due to the pandemic.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Field near the Bangkok-Khon Kaen road in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Nakhon Ratchasima: Rescuer has a body as his 5km pillion rider

11 hours ago TN
Night Market in Ubon Ratchathani

Two killed, seven wounded in youth gang shoot-out in Ubon Ratchathani

2 weeks ago TN
Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand

Tattoos, implants offer clues in Korat body discovery

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Man carrying bags during Thailand floods in November 2011

Authorities to Help Victims of Tropical Storm Mulan

11 hours ago TN
View of the Parliament of Thailan

Pheu Thai Party will not attend special joint sitting of parliament to deliberate electoral bill

11 hours ago TN
Field near the Bangkok-Khon Kaen road in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Nakhon Ratchasima: Rescuer has a body as his 5km pillion rider

11 hours ago TN
Four Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Dornier Alpha Jet A trainers

Falcon Strike 2022 Kicks Off in Udon Thani

12 hours ago TN
A hospital in Rangsit

Mountain B club fire’s death toll rises to 18 after 17-year-old girl passes away

1 day ago TN