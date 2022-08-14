August 14, 2022

Nakhon Ratchasima: Rescuer has a body as his 5km pillion rider

11 hours ago TN
Field near the Bangkok-Khon Kaen road in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Field near the Bangkok-Khon Kaen road in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo: Dr Helena Shaverdo, Vienna.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Sibling rescuers took turns to tie a dead body to themselves and brought it as their pillion rider from a five-kilometre-deep forest where it was found on Sunday.

Montree Phiewphong said he and his younger brother Apichart were the pair that brought the body of Luang Chodkasem, 73, from the forest in a community forest in Thap Lan National Park in Wang Nam Khieo district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



