August 14, 2022

Pheu Thai Party will not attend special joint sitting of parliament to deliberate electoral bill

11 hours ago TN
View of the Parliament of Thailan

Chamber of the National Assembly of Thailand, parliament house. Photo: The Official Site of The Prime Minister of Thailand by พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์. CC BY 2.0.




Thailand’s core opposition party, Pheu Thai, will stay away from the joint special sitting of the House and Senate tomorrow (Monday), being convened to deliberate the final reading of the bill to amend the method used for the calculation of party-list seats, the party’s spokesperson Teerarat Samretwanich said today.

She also said, however, that, if there is a quorum for the joint sitting even if without the presence of Pheu Thai MPs, some Pheu Thai MPs will join the meeting to speak against the change in the calculation method and will then leave the chamber and refrain from voting.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Man carrying bags during Thailand floods in November 2011

Authorities to Help Victims of Tropical Storm Mulan

11 hours ago TN
A hospital in Rangsit

Mountain B club fire’s death toll rises to 18 after 17-year-old girl passes away

1 day ago TN
Floods in Thailand, river overflowed its banks

Flood Warning Issued For Provinces, Including Bangkok

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Man carrying bags during Thailand floods in November 2011

Authorities to Help Victims of Tropical Storm Mulan

11 hours ago TN
View of the Parliament of Thailan

Pheu Thai Party will not attend special joint sitting of parliament to deliberate electoral bill

11 hours ago TN
Field near the Bangkok-Khon Kaen road in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Nakhon Ratchasima: Rescuer has a body as his 5km pillion rider

11 hours ago TN
Four Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Dornier Alpha Jet A trainers

Falcon Strike 2022 Kicks Off in Udon Thani

12 hours ago TN
A hospital in Rangsit

Mountain B club fire’s death toll rises to 18 after 17-year-old girl passes away

1 day ago TN