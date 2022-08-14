Pheu Thai Party will not attend special joint sitting of parliament to deliberate electoral bill

Chamber of the National Assembly of Thailand, parliament house. Photo: The Official Site of The Prime Minister of Thailand by พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์. CC BY 2.0.









Thailand’s core opposition party, Pheu Thai, will stay away from the joint special sitting of the House and Senate tomorrow (Monday), being convened to deliberate the final reading of the bill to amend the method used for the calculation of party-list seats, the party’s spokesperson Teerarat Samretwanich said today.

She also said, however, that, if there is a quorum for the joint sitting even if without the presence of Pheu Thai MPs, some Pheu Thai MPs will join the meeting to speak against the change in the calculation method and will then leave the chamber and refrain from voting.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

