August 11, 2022

Electoral law amendment bill doomed as joint sitting of parliament lacks quorum

3 hours ago TN
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok. Photo: P Phongsakon. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The bill to amend the organic law on the election of MPs, which seeks to return to using 500 seats as the basis for the calculation of party-list seats in Parliament, instead of the current 100, appears doomed after a number of MPs and senators stayed away from the session, leaving the joint sitting without a quorum.

Former election commissioner and a member of the parliamentary panel scrutinising the bill, Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, said in his Facebook post that the meeting collapsed because 22 legislators were absent.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



