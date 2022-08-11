Electoral law amendment bill doomed as joint sitting of parliament lacks quorum









The bill to amend the organic law on the election of MPs, which seeks to return to using 500 seats as the basis for the calculation of party-list seats in Parliament, instead of the current 100, appears doomed after a number of MPs and senators stayed away from the session, leaving the joint sitting without a quorum.

Former election commissioner and a member of the parliamentary panel scrutinising the bill, Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, said in his Facebook post that the meeting collapsed because 22 legislators were absent.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





