Electoral law amendment bill doomed as joint sitting of parliament lacks quorum
The bill to amend the organic law on the election of MPs, which seeks to return to using 500 seats as the basis for the calculation of party-list seats in Parliament, instead of the current 100, appears doomed after a number of MPs and senators stayed away from the session, leaving the joint sitting without a quorum.
Former election commissioner and a member of the parliamentary panel scrutinising the bill, Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, said in his Facebook post that the meeting collapsed because 22 legislators were absent.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
