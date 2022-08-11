Back Seat Belts Mandatory in Thailand as of September 5









BANGKOK, Aug 11 (TNA) – From Sept 5 onwards people on private vehicles and taxis will be required to fasten safety belts on back seats.

Dr Thanapong Jinwong, manager of the Academic Center for Road Safety, said that Section 123 of the Land Traffic Act required people on vehicles including drivers and passengers on all seats to use safety belts or would face a fine of up to 2,000 baht.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





