August 11, 2022

Back Seat Belts Mandatory in Thailand as of September 5

2 hours ago TN
Thai Traffic Police officer

Thai Traffic Police officer. Photo: Samuel John Roberts / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




BANGKOK, Aug 11 (TNA) – From Sept 5 onwards people on private vehicles and taxis will be required to fasten safety belts on back seats.

Dr Thanapong Jinwong, manager of the Academic Center for Road Safety, said that Section 123 of the Land Traffic Act required people on vehicles including drivers and passengers on all seats to use safety belts or would face a fine of up to 2,000 baht.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Electoral law amendment bill doomed as joint sitting of parliament lacks quorum

3 hours ago TN
The Temple of the Tooth in Kandy

Prayut confirms ousted Sri Lankan president will temporarily stay in Thailand

19 hours ago TN
Floods in Bangkok

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Mulan expected in 25 provinces this Thursday

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Traffic Police officer

Back Seat Belts Mandatory in Thailand as of September 5

2 hours ago TN
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Electoral law amendment bill doomed as joint sitting of parliament lacks quorum

3 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Ambulances in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

Sattahip nightclub fire deaths rise to 16

3 hours ago TN
BTS Skytrain at Chong Nonsi station, Bangkok

TCC Opposes Pricey Fares for Green Line Extension

3 hours ago TN
The Temple of the Tooth in Kandy

Prayut confirms ousted Sri Lankan president will temporarily stay in Thailand

19 hours ago TN