May 9, 2022

Kids under 6 in cars in Thailand must be secured in child seats from September

12 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz Police car in Thailand

Mercedes-Benz Police car in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Children under 6, or those 135cm or less in height, must be placed in booster seat or a child safety seat and wear seatbelts from September, or face a fine of up to 2,000 baht on conviction.

Exceptions to the seatbelt rule include special circumstances, such as for health reasons, whereby it is not possible to comply, but other safety measures must be in place. These new measures are all included in an amendment to the Land Traffic Act, which was published in the Royal Gazette on May 7th. The new rule will be enforceable from September 5th.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

