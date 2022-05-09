May 9, 2022

Phuket boy was blinded by staph infection, not COVID-19 vaccine

11 hours ago TN
Vial of the COVID-19 vaccine

Army Spc. Angel Laureano holds a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando). CC BY 2.0




PHUKET: A 12-year-old boy reported to have become blind after receiving a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine had in fact lost his sight from a bacterial infection that spread to the optic nerve and the sphenoid sinus, doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital said on Monday.

They called a press conference to present their findings and deny that Nonthapat Sae Ong, 12, became blind as a consequence of receiving a second shot of Pfizer vaccine on Nov 15 last year.

Full article: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

