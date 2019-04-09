Nurse at Na Wa Public Hospital (Thailand)

Phuket

Vachira Phuket Hospital to start charging ‘after-hours’ service fee

By TN / April 9, 2019

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, which serves as the main government hospital on the island, will start charging non-emergency patients B100 each for after-hours treatment starting May 1.

Vachira Jampatong, a public relations officer at the hospital, told The Phuket News today (Apr 9) that the new fee is being introduced in accordance with a change in policy issued by the Ministry of Health in Bangkok.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Waranya Prompinpiras
The Phuket News

