Vachira Phuket Hospital to start charging ‘after-hours’ service fee

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, which serves as the main government hospital on the island, will start charging non-emergency patients B100 each for after-hours treatment starting May 1.
Vachira Jampatong, a public relations officer at the hospital, told The Phuket News today (Apr 9) that the new fee is being introduced in accordance with a change in policy issued by the Ministry of Health in Bangkok.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Waranya Prompinpiras
The Phuket News
