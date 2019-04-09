Two ladyboys arrested for stealing wallet, credit cards from South Korean tourist on Walking Street

Two Pattaya ladyboys were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a wallet with three credit cards from a South Korean tourist, say police.
The two suspects were identified as Sawarin Silaket, 33 and Onkaew Homdok, 35.
Pattaya police chief Pol Colonel Prawit Chorseng said the arrest was made after Hojun Cho, 44, filed a complaint with his police station on Sunday morning, saying that his wallet was stolen.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
