Two ladyboys arrested for stealing wallet, credit cards from South Korean tourist on Walking Street





Two Pattaya ladyboys were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a wallet with three credit cards from a South Korean tourist, say police.

The two suspects were identified as Sawarin Silaket, 33 and Onkaew Homdok, 35.

Pattaya police chief Pol Colonel Prawit Chorseng said the arrest was made after Hojun Cho, 44, filed a complaint with his police station on Sunday morning, saying that his wallet was stolen.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



