Photo: Lerdsuwa.

Monk, nun arrested, speed pills seized at temple in Trang

By TN / April 9, 2019

TRANG: A monk and a nun have been arrested and about 8,000 methamphetamine pills and an assault rile and 50 rounds of ammunition seized during police operations in three districts.

Than “Phra Bomb” Jongthong, 38, was arrested at his living quarters at Wat Yothong in tambon Nayong, Yong district, after a drug suppression team, led by Pol Lt Col Apichet Jitaksorm of Trang provincial police, searched the room and found 6,524 meth pills in two plastic bags. A pack of small plastic bags and an iPhone were also impounded as evidence, police said.

