Netanyahu Seeks Fifth Term as Voting in Israeli Election Underway





Polling stations opened in the Israeli general election at 7 a.m. local time (4 a.m. GMT) with exit polls expected at 10 p.m., when the voting ends.

Israelis have been heading to the polls to vote in a general election, and decide whether long-time Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is re-elected for a fifth term. Retired general Benny Gantz from the Blue and White party is considered to be his main rival, according to the polls.

According to the latest opinion polls, Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and Gantz’s Blue and White could receive a similar number of seats in the 120-seat parliament.

