Thai-Cambodian Rail Link to Be Launched





BANGKOK, April 9 (TNA) – Cambodian and Thai leaders will preside over the opening of rail link between Aranyaprathet and Poipet on April 22.

The two countries are negotiating about a draft agreement on the train operation.

TNA

