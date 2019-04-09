State Railway of Thailand locomotive

State Railway of Aranyaprathet to Bangkok locomotive and carriage. Photo: Clay Gilliland.

News

Thai-Cambodian Rail Link to Be Launched

By TN / April 9, 2019

BANGKOK, April 9 (TNA) – Cambodian and Thai leaders will preside over the opening of rail link between Aranyaprathet and Poipet on April 22.

The two countries are negotiating about a draft agreement on the train operation.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

