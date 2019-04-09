Thai-Cambodian Rail Link to Be Launched

BANGKOK, April 9 (TNA) – Cambodian and Thai leaders will preside over the opening of rail link between Aranyaprathet and Poipet on April 22.
The two countries are negotiating about a draft agreement on the train operation.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
