Man killed, another injured as train hits upside-down van in Ayutthaya





One man was killed and another severely injured after their van hit a road barrier and flipped onto the railway tracks before being hit by a train in Ayutthaya early on Tuesday, say police.

The Muang Ayutthaya police station was alerted of the accident at the u-turn under the Ban Ma flyover on the Asia highway’s frontage in Tambon Ban Ma of Muang district at 4.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

