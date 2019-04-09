Man killed, another injured as train hits upside-down van in Ayutthaya

One man was killed and another severely injured after their van hit a road barrier and flipped onto the railway tracks before being hit by a train in Ayutthaya early on Tuesday, say police.
The Muang Ayutthaya police station was alerted of the accident at the u-turn under the Ban Ma flyover on the Asia highway’s frontage in Tambon Ban Ma of Muang district at 4.30am.
The Nation
The Nation
