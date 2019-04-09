Speedboat in Koh Khai Nok, a small island tucked away in Phang Nga Bay

Israeli girl missing after tour boat catches fire and sinks

By TN / April 9, 2019

A 12-year-old Israeli girl is missing a tourist boat, in which she was travelling to Phuket from Thailand’s southern province of Krabi, caught fire and eventually sank late Monday afternoon. About 100 other foreign tourists were safely rescued.

The boat, named Ao Nang Princess 5, was carrying the passengers from Nopparat Thara and Rai Lay piers to Phuket. The boat’s skipper, Mr. Sommai Saichu, reportedly told Muang Krabi police that, about five kilometres from Rai Lay beach, he heard a loud explosion in the engine compartment and a fire broke out.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

