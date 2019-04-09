Israeli girl missing after tour boat catches fire and sinks





A 12-year-old Israeli girl is missing a tourist boat, in which she was travelling to Phuket from Thailand’s southern province of Krabi, caught fire and eventually sank late Monday afternoon. About 100 other foreign tourists were safely rescued.

The boat, named Ao Nang Princess 5, was carrying the passengers from Nopparat Thara and Rai Lay piers to Phuket. The boat’s skipper, Mr. Sommai Saichu, reportedly told Muang Krabi police that, about five kilometres from Rai Lay beach, he heard a loud explosion in the engine compartment and a fire broke out.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



