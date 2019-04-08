Transport Co plans 9,000 bus trips a day from Bangkok for Songkran





The state-run Transport Company will increase its bus and passenger van services by 3,000 to 9,000 trips per day from April 10-13 to accommodate the sharp rise in the number of passengers expected to travel out of Bangkok ahead of the Songkran holiday.

The Transport Company’s managing director, Mr. Jirasak Yaowatsakul, said the increase in services will accommodate about 206,000 passengers a day, adding that for journeys back to Bangkok the company will arrange about 8,100 trips a day from April 14-17.

By Thai PBS World

