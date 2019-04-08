Officials to sterilise Hua Hin monkeys





With more than 1,000 long-tailed macaques now living at Kho Takiab temple in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district and insufficient supplies to feed them all, officials are all set to launch a sterilisation programme to keep the numbers down.

Hua Hin Municipality’s Jirawat Prammanee said help had been sought from the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department in neutering the monkeys. The municipality will shoulder the costs, he added.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



