Officials to sterilise Hua Hin monkeys

By TN / April 8, 2019

With more than 1,000 long-tailed macaques now living at Kho Takiab temple in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district and insufficient supplies to feed them all, officials are all set to launch a sterilisation programme to keep the numbers down.

Hua Hin Municipality’s Jirawat Prammanee said help had been sought from the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department in neutering the monkeys. The municipality will shoulder the costs, he added.

