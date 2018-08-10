Speedboat in Thailand
South

Chinese tourist injured on Krabi speedboat

By TN / August 10, 2018

A Chinese woman was incapable of moving after a speedboat was hit by large waves in Krabi on Friday morning.

Officials of the Haad Nopparat Thara Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park rushed the woman, who is about 30, to the provincial hospital.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

