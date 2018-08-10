Thanon Khao San in Bangkok
Bangkok

BMA to legalize vending on footpaths of Khao San road

By TN / August 10, 2018

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has decided to allow vendors to sell their merchandises on the footpaths of Khao San road between 4pm-midnight, said Bangkok deputy governor Sakolthee Pattiyakul today.

Mr Sakolthee said the decision was made at a meeting between the BMA and representatives of the Sports and Tourism Ministry, Commerce Ministry, Metropolitan Police Bureau and other agencies concerned.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

