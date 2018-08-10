BMA to legalize vending on footpaths of Khao San road





The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has decided to allow vendors to sell their merchandises on the footpaths of Khao San road between 4pm-midnight, said Bangkok deputy governor Sakolthee Pattiyakul today.

Mr Sakolthee said the decision was made at a meeting between the BMA and representatives of the Sports and Tourism Ministry, Commerce Ministry, Metropolitan Police Bureau and other agencies concerned.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

