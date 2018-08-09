Actor Busted For Massive Fintech Scam Targeting Foreigners: Cops





BANGKOK — An actor was filming a scene at a Bangkok shopping mall when police swept in Thursday and arrested him on suspicion of orchestrating a massive digital currency con that netted nearly 800 million baht.

The Crime Suppression Division said it’s weighing money laundering and fraud charges against Jiratpisit “Boom” Jaravijit and two of his siblings in a case launched after a Finnish businessman complained he was deceived into investing in what he was led to believe was cryptocurrency.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

