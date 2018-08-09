Boom Jiratpisit Jaravijit
Actor Busted For Massive Fintech Scam Targeting Foreigners: Cops

By TN / August 9, 2018

BANGKOK — An actor was filming a scene at a Bangkok shopping mall when police swept in Thursday and arrested him on suspicion of orchestrating a massive digital currency con that netted nearly 800 million baht.

The Crime Suppression Division said it’s weighing money laundering and fraud charges against Jiratpisit “Boom” Jaravijit and two of his siblings in a case launched after a Finnish businessman complained he was deceived into investing in what he was led to believe was cryptocurrency.

