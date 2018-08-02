2 Thai workers in Israel injured in Hamas rocket attack





Two Thai workers, a man and a woman, were injured on Wednesday after Hamas militants in Gaza launched about 150 rockets and mortars on Israeli towns in southern Israel, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Busadee Satipitaks said this morning.

Ms Busadee, citing an initial report from the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, said the Thai woman was seriously injured while the man sustained minor injuries.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

