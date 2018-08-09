Can people be charged for insulting small breasts? Thai lawyer says yes





A Thai lawyer waded into a heated online discussion today on Pantip (Thailand’s version of Reddit), after a woman started a thread asking for people’s advice on how to deal with, um … boob bullies.

The thread, helpfully titled “Someone insulted my small boobs. Can I file a police report?” went viral after being shared on Facebook, and has since attracted more than a thousand comments.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article