Thailand's Got Talent (TGT) TV Show
News

Thailand’s Got Talent is back with a bang

By TN / August 9, 2018

After a one-year hiatus, Thailand’s Got Thailand (TGT) is back on the small screen, with the premiere on Workpoint 23 last Monday.

Having produced the Thai version from Season 1-6, formerly aired on Channel 3, Workpoint Entertainment is familiar with the format conceived by TV mogul, Simon Cowell.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KANOKPORN CHANASONGKRAM
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close