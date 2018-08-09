Thailand’s Got Talent is back with a bang





After a one-year hiatus, Thailand’s Got Thailand (TGT) is back on the small screen, with the premiere on Workpoint 23 last Monday.

Having produced the Thai version from Season 1-6, formerly aired on Channel 3, Workpoint Entertainment is familiar with the format conceived by TV mogul, Simon Cowell.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KANOKPORN CHANASONGKRAM

BANGKOK POST

