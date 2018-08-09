Flooded street in Downtown Chiang Mai
News

Heavy rains expected in many regions

By TN / August 9, 2018

BANGKOK, 9 August 2018 (NNT) – People in the northern, northeastern, eastern and southern Thailand are warned to brace for heavy rains and flash flooding.

On Thursday the Meteorological Department forecast thunderstorms and heavy rains in many areas, particularly across the North, the Northeast, the East and the South. The heavy rains may cause flooding, overflowing rivers and landslides.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan
National News Bureau of Thailand

