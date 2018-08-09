Heavy rains expected in many regions





BANGKOK, 9 August 2018 (NNT) – People in the northern, northeastern, eastern and southern Thailand are warned to brace for heavy rains and flash flooding.

On Thursday the Meteorological Department forecast thunderstorms and heavy rains in many areas, particularly across the North, the Northeast, the East and the South. The heavy rains may cause flooding, overflowing rivers and landslides.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article