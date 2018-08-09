Activities take place nationwide in lead up to National Mother’s Day





CHIANG RAI, 10th August 2018 (NNT) – Citizens across the nation have engaged in activities to mark the birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign taking place this August 12.

The Department of Fisheries in Chiang Rai combined efforts with Sai Kao, Tarnthong and Pan district administrations to release fish into Nong Kor Term Reservoir and the royally initiated Huay Luang Reservoir. A total 700,099 fish were also distributed among members of the public for release in other waterways. The act of marine life preservation was devoted to Her Majesty the Queen.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article