Religious ceremony to be held to mark birthday of Queen Sirikit





BANGKOK, 3rd August 2018 (NNT) – The Department of Religious Affairs is preparing a five-religion blessing ceremony for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign on the occasion of her birthday anniversary this year.

The religious ceremony in celebration of the birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit on August 12th, 2018, will involve representatives of the five main religions of Thailand, namely Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, Hinduism and Sikhism. The gathering is to express gratitude to Her Majesty for her contributions to the preservation of religion and promotion of morality in the Kingdom as well as her patronage of religious organizations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article