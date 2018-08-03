PM Prayuth shuns media members





Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha refused to talk to the media when he presided over the opening of Thailand Social Expo 2018 at Impact Exhibition Centre on Friday morning.

The prime minister’s aloofness with the media was reported to stem from a commentary, entitled “Don’t let Thai junta chief chair ASEAN next year”, in The Jakarta Post dated July 31.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

