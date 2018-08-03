Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford with Thai and American journalists in Bangkok
News

PM Prayuth shuns media members

By TN / August 3, 2018

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha refused to talk to the media when he presided over the opening of Thailand Social Expo 2018 at Impact Exhibition Centre on Friday morning.

The prime minister’s aloofness with the media was reported to stem from a commentary, entitled “Don’t let Thai junta chief chair ASEAN next year”, in The Jakarta Post dated July 31.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close