Thai tourism continues to recover with 4 million arrivals already this year









The number of foreign tourists entering Thailand so far this year has now exceeded 4 million in a positive sign, reflecting the continuing recovery of Thailand’s tourism sector. It is also a result of the relaxation of tourist entry procedures and proactive tourism promotion, according to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

The end-of-year government target for the arrival of foreign tourists is 10 million, with just four months left. Pre-COVID, the numbers of tourists were on the rise each year, from 38.2 million in 2018 to almost 40 million in 2019.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

