August 25, 2022

Thai tourism continues to recover with 4 million arrivals already this year

8 hours ago TN
Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan. Photo: Mattes.




The number of foreign tourists entering Thailand so far this year has now exceeded 4 million in a positive sign, reflecting the continuing recovery of Thailand’s tourism sector. It is also a result of the relaxation of tourist entry procedures and proactive tourism promotion, according to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

The end-of-year government target for the arrival of foreign tourists is 10 million, with just four months left. Pre-COVID, the numbers of tourists were on the rise each year, from 38.2 million in 2018 to almost 40 million in 2019.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University, Bangkok

COVID Breath Test Developed

8 hours ago TN
Esso gas station on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand

Oil Fuel Fund keeps diesel price at 35 baht per liter

8 hours ago TN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha delivers a televised speech in Bangkok

Justice suspends PM Prayut for exceeding term limit

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Thai tourism continues to recover with 4 million arrivals already this year

8 hours ago TN
Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University, Bangkok

COVID Breath Test Developed

8 hours ago TN
Esso gas station on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand

Oil Fuel Fund keeps diesel price at 35 baht per liter

8 hours ago TN
in Phatthalung Province

Gunman kills hi-lo gambler at funeral in Phatthalung

9 hours ago TN
View of Bang Saen beach in Chonburi province

Panic on Bang Saen beach as dead body found to be something else

1 day ago TN