Somkid Jatusripitak hat in ring for PM

Thai DPM Somkid Jatusripitak arriving at NoiBai International Airport in 2016. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.









Former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak has accepted an invitation to serve as a prime ministerial candidate of the newly established Sang Anakhot Thai Party (Building Thailand’s Future).

Party secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong said on Sunday Mr Somkid is willing to be the candidate after he was approached for the role.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen and Chairith Yonpiam

BANGKOK POST

