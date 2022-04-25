April 25, 2022

Somkid Jatusripitak hat in ring for PM

Thai DPM Somkid Jatusripitak arriving at NoiBai International Airport in 2016

Former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak has accepted an invitation to serve as a prime ministerial candidate of the newly established Sang Anakhot Thai Party (Building Thailand’s Future).

Party secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong said on Sunday Mr Somkid is willing to be the candidate after he was approached for the role.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen and Chairith Yonpiam
BANGKOK POST

