Somkid Jatusripitak hat in ring for PM
Former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak has accepted an invitation to serve as a prime ministerial candidate of the newly established Sang Anakhot Thai Party (Building Thailand’s Future).
Party secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong said on Sunday Mr Somkid is willing to be the candidate after he was approached for the role.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supoj Wancharoen and Chairith Yonpiam
BANGKOK POST
