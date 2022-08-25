August 25, 2022

COVID Breath Test Developed

8 hours ago TN
Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University, Bangkok

Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University in Bangkok. Photo: Sarawinmomo.




BANGKOK, Aug 25 (TNA) – The Department of Medical Services and Mahidol University developed a COVID-19 breath-test technique which is nearly as accurate as the RT-PCR method.

Assoc Prof Dr Sathit Niramitmahapanya, deputy director of Rajavithi Hospital who supervised the innovative development in the project, said the new technique was developed on a conventional technique to measure sugar levels with breath.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



