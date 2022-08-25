COVID Breath Test Developed









BANGKOK, Aug 25 (TNA) – The Department of Medical Services and Mahidol University developed a COVID-19 breath-test technique which is nearly as accurate as the RT-PCR method.

Assoc Prof Dr Sathit Niramitmahapanya, deputy director of Rajavithi Hospital who supervised the innovative development in the project, said the new technique was developed on a conventional technique to measure sugar levels with breath.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





