Oil Fuel Fund keeps diesel price at 35 baht per liter









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund has decided to maintain the current retail price of diesel at 35 baht per liter, in an attempt to help mitigate the high living cost amidst global oil price fluctuations.

According to Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO) director Wisak Watanasap, the global diesel price on 22 August was 137.52 U.S. dollars per barrel, which was 6.56 dollars higher than that of the previous week at 130.96 dollars.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





