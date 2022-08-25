August 25, 2022

Oil Fuel Fund keeps diesel price at 35 baht per liter

8 hours ago TN
Esso gas station on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand

Esso gas station on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Sry85. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund has decided to maintain the current retail price of diesel at 35 baht per liter, in an attempt to help mitigate the high living cost amidst global oil price fluctuations.

According to Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO) director Wisak Watanasap, the global diesel price on 22 August was 137.52 U.S. dollars per barrel, which was 6.56 dollars higher than that of the previous week at 130.96 dollars.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Thai tourism continues to recover with 4 million arrivals already this year

8 hours ago TN
Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University, Bangkok

COVID Breath Test Developed

8 hours ago TN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha delivers a televised speech in Bangkok

Justice suspends PM Prayut for exceeding term limit

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Thai tourism continues to recover with 4 million arrivals already this year

8 hours ago TN
Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University, Bangkok

COVID Breath Test Developed

8 hours ago TN
Esso gas station on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand

Oil Fuel Fund keeps diesel price at 35 baht per liter

8 hours ago TN
in Phatthalung Province

Gunman kills hi-lo gambler at funeral in Phatthalung

9 hours ago TN
View of Bang Saen beach in Chonburi province

Panic on Bang Saen beach as dead body found to be something else

1 day ago TN