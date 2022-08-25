Gunman kills hi-lo gambler at funeral in Phatthalung
PHATTHALUNG: A gunman walked up behind a gambler and shot him dead during a hi-lo dice game at a funeral in Khuan Khanun district on Wednesday night.
Two other people were wounded by exiting bullets.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST
