August 25, 2022

Gunman kills hi-lo gambler at funeral in Phatthalung

9 hours ago TN
in Phatthalung Province

Buildings in Phatthalung Province, southern Thailand. Photo: Piqsels.




PHATTHALUNG: A gunman walked up behind a gambler and shot him dead during a hi-lo dice game at a funeral in Khuan Khanun district on Wednesday night.

Two other people were wounded by exiting bullets.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Sunset on Lipa Noi Beach

Engelbert Humperdinck to hold concert on Koh Samui Island

2 days ago TN
Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Ranger killed and another injured in insurgent attack in Narathiwat

3 days ago TN
General view of Nakhon Si Thammarat in Southern Thailand

Seven students injured as bridge collapses into a lake in Nakhon Si Thammarat

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Thai tourism continues to recover with 4 million arrivals already this year

8 hours ago TN
Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University, Bangkok

COVID Breath Test Developed

8 hours ago TN
Esso gas station on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand

Oil Fuel Fund keeps diesel price at 35 baht per liter

8 hours ago TN
in Phatthalung Province

Gunman kills hi-lo gambler at funeral in Phatthalung

9 hours ago TN
View of Bang Saen beach in Chonburi province

Panic on Bang Saen beach as dead body found to be something else

1 day ago TN