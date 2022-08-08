Diesel Price Cap Remains at B35/L









BANGKOK, Aug 8 (TNA) – The board of the Oil Fuel Fund today maintained its retail diesel price cap at about 35 baht per liter.

Wisak Wattanasap, director of the Oil Fuel Fund Office, said the board resolved to maintain the diesel price at 34.94 baht per liter for the eighth consecutive week to help people.

