General Prayut’s assets revealed: More than 130 million baht wealth

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha during the general election campaign. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.

BANGKOK, Nov 24 (TNA) – The National Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) has disclosed the asset declaration of former Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha after leaving office along with his spouse, revealing assets totaling 130 million baht with no debts.

Prayuth Chan-ocha ends his time in Government House

This includes Gen Prayut’s assets valued at 98 million baht and his wife Naraporn’s at 31 million baht.

The disclosed assets consist of seven deposit accounts totaling 13 million baht, investments amounting to 64 million baht, and two land plots in Cha-am district, Phetchaburi province, and San Pa Tong district, Chiang Mai province, with a combined value of 3,256,060 baht.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

