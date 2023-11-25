Ten Thai hostages released by Hamas being treated at a hospital in Tel Aviv
The first 10 Thai hostages were released by Hamas yesterday and they are now being taken care of at the Shamir Medical Centre in Tel Aviv, the Thai Foreign Ministry announced today.
Hamas set to release 23 Thai hostages in side deal brokered by Iran: source
The ten have been identified as Natthawaree Moonkan, Santi Boonphrom, Boonthom Phankhong, Mongkol Pajuabboon, Witoon Phumee, Vichai Kalapat, Bancha Khongmanee, Bootdee Sangboon, Uthai Thoonsri and Uthai Sangnuan.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
