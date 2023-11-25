}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Ten Thai hostages released by Hamas being treated at a hospital in Tel Aviv

Ten Thai hostages released by Hamas being treated at a hospital in Tel Aviv

TN November 25, 2023 0
Skyline of Jerusalem with a barbed wire

Skyline of Jerusalem and a barbed wire. Photo: rquevenco (Pixabay).

The first 10 Thai hostages were released by Hamas yesterday and they are now being taken care of at the Shamir Medical Centre in Tel Aviv, the Thai Foreign Ministry announced today.

Hamas set to release 23 Thai hostages in side deal brokered by Iran: source

The ten have been identified as Natthawaree Moonkan, Santi Boonphrom, Boonthom Phankhong, Mongkol Pajuabboon, Witoon Phumee, Vichai Kalapat, Bancha Khongmanee, Bootdee Sangboon, Uthai Thoonsri and Uthai Sangnuan.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

