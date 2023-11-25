Thailand Promotes EV Production with Honda: Thai PM Srettha Thavisin

}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif;font-size:100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%;text-rendering:auto;-webkit-font-smoothing:antialiased;-moz-osx-font-smoothing:grayscale}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{color:inherit;font:inherit;margin:0}input::-moz-focus-inner{border:0;padding:0}input{line-height:normal}body,input{color:#3a3a3a;font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif;font-size:16px;line-height:1.6}.main-navigation a,.font-family-1{font-family:'Source Sans Pro',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif}p{margin-bottom:10px}i{font-style:italic}html{box-sizing:border-box}*,*:before,*:after{box-sizing:inherit}body{background-color:#f7f7f7}img{height:auto;max-width:100%}input{height:45px;line-height:45px}a{color:#404040;text-decoration:none}a:visited{color:#404040}.main-navigation span.af-mobile-site-title-wrap{display:none}.navigation-container .site-title{color:#fff}.main-navigation .toggle-menu{height:55px;width:85px;display:none}@media only screen and (max-width:991px){.main-navigation .toggle-menu{display:block;text-align:initial}.main-navigation .toggle-menu a{display:inline-block;height:50px;width:40px;text-align:center;font-size:14px;padding:0;padding-left:8px;vertical-align:middle}}.ham{width:23px;height:2px;top:27px;display:block;margin-right:auto;background-color:#fff;position:relative}.ham:before,.ham:after{position:absolute;content:'';width:100%;height:2px;left:0;background-color:#fff}.ham:before{top:-8px}.ham:after{top:8px}.screen-reader-text{border:0;clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);clip-path:inset(50%);height:1px;margin:-1px;overflow:hidden;padding:0;position:absolute!important;width:1px;word-wrap:normal!important}body.dark .screen-reader-text,body.dark .screen-reader-text:visited{background-color:#333}#scroll-up{position:fixed;z-index:8000;bottom:40px;right:20px;display:none;width:40px;height:40px;font-size:26px;line-height:39px;text-align:center;text-decoration:none;opacity:1!important}#scroll-up i{display:inline-block}@media only screen and (max-width:767px){#scroll-up{right:20px;bottom:20px}}.custom-logo-link{display:inline-block}.secondary-color{background:#bb1919;color:#fff}@media only screen and (max-width:320px){.main-navigation .toggle-menu{position:relative;z-index:1}}body.dark{background-color:#212121}body.dark,body.dark a,body.dark a:visited,body.dark input{color:#fff}}@media not all{body .main-navigation a,body .font-family-1{font-family:'Lato'}body.dark .screen-reader-text,body.dark .screen-reader-text:visited{background-color:#333}body .secondary-color{background:#ff2c54}}@media not all{#scroll-up .fa-angle-up{font-family:'covernews-icons'!important;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-variant:normal;text-transform:none;-webkit-font-smoothing:antialiased;-moz-osx-font-smoothing:grayscale}#scroll-up .fa-angle-up:before{content:"\f106"}}@media not all{:root{--swiper-theme-color:#007aff}:root{--swiper-navigation-size:44px}:root{--jp-carousel-primary-color:#fff;--jp-carousel-primary-subtle-color:#999;--jp-carousel-bg-color:#000;--jp-carousel-bg-faded-color:#222;--jp-carousel-border-color:#3a3a3a}:root{--jetpack--contact-form--border:1px solid #8c8f94;--jetpack--contact-form--border-color:#8c8f94;--jetpack--contact-form--border-size:1px;--jetpack--contact-form--border-style:solid;--jetpack--contact-form--border-radius:0px;--jetpack--contact-form--input-padding:16px;--jetpack--contact-form--font-size:16px}.screen-reader-text{clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);word-wrap:normal!important;border:0;clip-path:inset(50%);height:1px;margin:-1px;overflow:hidden;padding:0;position:absolute!important;width:1px}}.site-title{position:absolute;clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);display:none}html:not(.jetpack-lazy-images-js-enabled):not(.js) .jetpack-lazy-image{display:none}@media not all{.wp-subscribe-wrap p{margin:0;color:#fff}.wp-subscribe-wrap input{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box;width:100%;height:45px;margin:0;padding:10px 0;text-align:center;text-indent:10px;border:none;border-radius:0;-webkit-box-shadow:none;box-shadow:none}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-webkit-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-ms-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap .error,.wp-subscribe-wrap .thanks{margin-top:10px}.wp-subscribe-wrap .wp-subscribe-loader{display:none;padding:1em;text-align:center;vertical-align:top}.thanks,.error{display:none}} Thailand Promotes EV Production with Honda: Thai PM Srettha Thavisin - Thailand News

Thailand Promotes EV Production with Honda: Thai PM Srettha Thavisin

TN November 25, 2023 0
Honda logo

Honda logo. Image: Honda.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has met with executives from Honda to discuss supporting the production of electric vehicles in the country.

Thailand to Become International Hub of Electric Vehicles: Government

Toshio Kuwahara, President of Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Hideo Kawasaka, President of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., along with their executive team, paid a courtesy visit to Srettha Thavisin, the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The premier expressed his pleasure at the meeting, emphasizing Japan’s long-standing role as a key ally of Thailand. He highlighted that Japanese companies, including Honda, have significantly contributed to Thailand’s progress over the past 50 years. Prime Minister Srettha reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with these companies in advancing the automotive industry and exploring new production sectors, ensuring that no one is left behind in this transition.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Skyline of Jerusalem with a barbed wire

Ten Thai hostages released by Hamas being treated at a hospital in Tel Aviv

TN November 25, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha during the general election campaign.

General Prayut’s assets revealed: More than 130 million baht wealth

TN November 25, 2023 0
Gaza city

Hamas set to release 23 Thai hostages in side deal brokered by Iran: source

TN November 24, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Skyline of Jerusalem with a barbed wire

Ten Thai hostages released by Hamas being treated at a hospital in Tel Aviv

TN November 25, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha during the general election campaign.

General Prayut’s assets revealed: More than 130 million baht wealth

TN November 25, 2023 0
Honda logo

Thailand Promotes EV Production with Honda: Thai PM Srettha Thavisin

TN November 25, 2023 0
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Suspect Involved in Dusit College Shooting in Bangkok Surrenders in Phuket

TN November 25, 2023 0
Lampang night market Thailand

Lampang Police Raid Marijuana Shop, Arrest Owner for Allegedly Selling to Minors and Students

TN November 25, 2023 0