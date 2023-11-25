Thailand Promotes EV Production with Honda: Thai PM Srettha Thavisin

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has met with executives from Honda to discuss supporting the production of electric vehicles in the country.

Thailand to Become International Hub of Electric Vehicles: Government

Toshio Kuwahara, President of Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Hideo Kawasaka, President of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., along with their executive team, paid a courtesy visit to Srettha Thavisin, the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The premier expressed his pleasure at the meeting, emphasizing Japan’s long-standing role as a key ally of Thailand. He highlighted that Japanese companies, including Honda, have significantly contributed to Thailand’s progress over the past 50 years. Prime Minister Srettha reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with these companies in advancing the automotive industry and exploring new production sectors, ensuring that no one is left behind in this transition.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

