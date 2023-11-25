}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Suspect Involved in Dusit College Shooting in Bangkok Surrenders in Phuket - Thailand News

Suspect Involved in Dusit College Shooting in Bangkok Surrenders in Phuket

TN November 25, 2023 0
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.

The last suspect who was allegedly involved in the shooting of a Dusit Technical College student in Bangkok has surrendered to police in Thalang.

Tech college student shot dead in Bangkok

The Thalang Police told the Phuket Express that on Friday (November 24th) that a man identified only as Mr. Om, 18, is a wanted suspect who is being accused of being involved in murder, attempting to kill another person, possession of a firearm and ammunition without legal permission, carrying a gun in public without legal permission, discharging a weapon in public, and carrying weapons in public without legal permission.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

