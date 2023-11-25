Suspect Involved in Dusit College Shooting in Bangkok Surrenders in Phuket
The last suspect who was allegedly involved in the shooting of a Dusit Technical College student in Bangkok has surrendered to police in Thalang.
The Thalang Police told the Phuket Express that on Friday (November 24th) that a man identified only as Mr. Om, 18, is a wanted suspect who is being accused of being involved in murder, attempting to kill another person, possession of a firearm and ammunition without legal permission, carrying a gun in public without legal permission, discharging a weapon in public, and carrying weapons in public without legal permission.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express