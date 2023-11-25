Lampang Police Raid Marijuana Shop, Arrest Owner for Allegedly Selling to Minors and Students
At 5:20 PM, on November 23rd, 2023, Mueang Lampang police officers and relevant agencies performed an inspection at a marijuana shop in Mueang, Lampang, after receiving a report of minors and students gathering at the shop.
The Mueang Lampang police officers received a complaint report from anonymous local residents that the shop provided spaces and tools for smoking marijuana to minors and students, causing annoyance to locals.
