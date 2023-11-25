Lampang Police Raid Marijuana Shop, Arrest Owner for Allegedly Selling to Minors and Students

At 5:20 PM, on November 23rd, 2023, Mueang Lampang police officers and relevant agencies performed an inspection at a marijuana shop in Mueang, Lampang, after receiving a report of minors and students gathering at the shop.

Moroccan Man Arrested For Allegedly Working Illegally at Cannabis Shop in Phuket

The Mueang Lampang police officers received a complaint report from anonymous local residents that the shop provided spaces and tools for smoking marijuana to minors and students, causing annoyance to locals.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts