November 15, 2022

Thailand to Become International Hub of Electric Vehicles: Government

5 hours ago TN
Front view of the BMW i7 electric car

Front view of the BMW i7 electric car. Photo: ROCostiTheBunnyCZ. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Nov 15 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha opened an electric vehicle (EV) charging station, the 69th facility of its kind in the country, along with the introduction of BMW i7 electric limousines for participants in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Gen Prayut presided over a ceremony to open the EleX by EGAT charging station which was set up in the compound of Government House to promote electric vehicles in the public sector and in general. Boonyanit Wongrukmit, governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), was also present in the event.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



