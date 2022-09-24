Buyers have ordered 17,068 Electric Vehicles with Tax Incentives
BANGKOK, Sept 23 (TNA) – Buyers have ordered 17,068 electric motorcycles and cars that enjoy tax incentives from the state, according to the energy minister.
Supattanapng Punmeechaow, the energy minister who is also a deputy prime minister, said the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee acknowledged the orders in its meeting today.
TNA
