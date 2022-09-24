Buyers have ordered 17,068 Electric Vehicles with Tax Incentives

Hyundai Kona electric car at the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo 2019 at IMPACT Challenger hall in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi, Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.









BANGKOK, Sept 23 (TNA) – Buyers have ordered 17,068 electric motorcycles and cars that enjoy tax incentives from the state, according to the energy minister.

Supattanapng Punmeechaow, the energy minister who is also a deputy prime minister, said the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee acknowledged the orders in its meeting today.

